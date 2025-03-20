As many as 80 Tesla vehicles damaged at dealership in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police say they are investigating a “series of mischiefs” after dozens of Tesla vehicles were damaged at a local dealership this week.

According to police, officers were called to a Tesla dealership, located at 999 Upper Wentworth Street, on Wednesday for a report of damage to some of the store’s inventory.

Police arrived to discover that “upwards of 80” Tesla vehicles parked outside had sustained damage, including deep scratches and punctured tires.

“Police are currently reviewing CCTV camera footage and are asking the public for their assistance in solving this crime,” investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Division 3 staff sergeant at 905-54603886 and anonymously tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.