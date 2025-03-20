Suspect broke into barn near Hamilton, set it on fire, say police

An image of a suspect who allegedly broke into barn near Hamilton on March 6 and set it on fire. (HPS phtoto)

Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly broke into a barn near Hamilton and set it on fire.

The incident happened on March 6 at a rural property in the community of Greensville, which is near Highways 5 and 6 in Flamborough.

Hamilton police said officers at the scene found a fire that had been lit inside an outbuilding.

“It was quickly established that the fire was deliberately set,” they said in a news release.

Investigators said the suspect ran away in a northbound direction, through a nearby field.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Greg Blunsdon at 905- 540-5085 or gblunsdon@hamiltonpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.