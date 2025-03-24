Durham police rearrest high-risk offender who was subject of Oshawa community safety alert

Keith Theodore Constantin who is residing in Oshawa after serving his sentence is the subject of a community safety alert (Durham Regional Police)

A high-risk offender, whose release prompted police in Durham Region to issue a community safety alert, is back in custody less than a week after being set free.

On Saturday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced that Keith Theodore Constantin was being released after serving his sentence for breaching a court order and would be living in Oshawa.

Police advised residents to be “vigilant” as they said that he “poses a significant risk to the community, especially children.”

According to police, Constantin has a history of criminal convictions, including sexual assault with a weapon, assault, robbery, possession of explosives and multiple violations of probation orders.

Under the Community Safety and Policing Act, the chief of police or his designate may disclose personal information about someone if they believe the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property.

Police assured the community that they would continue to monitor his whereabouts and activities, noting that he is subject to electric monitoring.

They added that Constantin is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 16 unless the minor is accompanied by a responsible adult over 21, noting that he is also prohibited from attending any daycare, swimming area, school grounds, or playground where children may be present.

Constantin must also abstain from possessing, purchasing or consuming alcohol as well as drugs, narcotics or controlled substances, except in accordance with a medical prescription, police said. He is also required to abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., not use the internet or digital networks, and not own or possess any weapons.

On Monday, DRPS said 45-year-old Constantin breached the conditions of his release and taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with breach of recognizance and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS’s Offender Management Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5357, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar