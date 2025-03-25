2 teens charged after BB gun, bear spray found on school property: Hamilton police

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police have charged two teenagers after a weapon was allegedly brought to a central mountain high school this week.

Police say at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Nora Frances Henderson Public Secondary School on Upper Sherman Avenue near Rymal Road East for reports of a weapon.

They say before contacting police, school administration interviewed three students believed to be involved in an incident the day earlier, on Mar. 24.

While staff were questioning the students, police say a teacher found a BB gun being carried by one of them.

Police seized the replica firearm when they arrived at the school and found a second student was allegedly in the possession of bear spray.

As a result, police have charged a 17-year-old male with possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of disobeying a court order.

A 16-year-old male is also charged with two counts of disobeying a court order.

The charges have not been tested in court, and the youths identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.