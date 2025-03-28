Hamilton police investigating an attempted child abduction in the Dundas area

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted child abduction after an eight-year-old reported being approached by a man in a white van while out walking their dog.

In a news release issued Friday, police say the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday near Linington Trail and Newcombe Road in Dundas.

Police allege a man exited the van and engaged with the child, offering candy and uttering the words, “I’ll give you whatever you want.”

“He then reached out to grab the child, but the child proceeded to kick the male and run away to safety,” police said.

The parents immediately called police though officers note the suspect fled before they arrived.

Police describe the suspect as a brown skin male, between 30 and 40 years old, with a “thin build” and a clean-shaven face.

It’s alleged he was last seen wearing a white toque, a purple T-shirt with writing that begins with the letter “N,” black pants, and black running shoes. They also describe his vehicle as a white van with a back section “larger than the cab.”

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Corrigan at 905-546-3851.