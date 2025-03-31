Driver caught on Highway 401 watching movie on iPad: OPP

An image shows a driver watching a movie while on Highway 401 in Ingersoll. (X/@OPP_WR)

A Hamilton man has been charged after allegedly watching a movie on their iPad while driving in southwestern Ontario.

In a social media post, the West Region detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said the driver was caught – on camera – watching a movie while travelling on Highway 401 in Oxford County, near Ingersoll.

Pictures shared by OPP show the iPad propped up on the dashboard of the vehicle.

Really? WOW! Putting other innocent motorists at risk watching a movie while travelling on #Hwy401 in @OxfordCounty at 130km/hr. Don't EVER be this driver! 38 yr old from #Hamilton was charged after deciding to watch a movie on an iPad, while almost causing a crash. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/gUEFBlHKWg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 31, 2025

Police said that not only was the driver seen watching a film, but they were also speeding at 130 km/h and almost caused a crash.

“Don’t EVER be this driver,” OPP said in the post. “Thank you to the good Samaritan that contacted police!”

Police added that a 38-year-old driver from Hamilton has since been charged but did not share what he was charged with.

It was also unclear when exactly the incident took place.