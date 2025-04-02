Stolen truck seen fleeing scene of OPP officer’s fatal shooting, witnesses testify at murder trial

Court was shown video of a stolen vehicle fleeing the scene after OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala was fatally shot six times. CTV's Krista Simpson reports.

Witnesses at the first-degree murder trial of two people accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Const. Greg Pierzchala described the “surreal” scene after the shooting.

One was a passerby who stopped to help, while the others were Pierzchala’s fellow officers who rushed to the scene.

Pierzchala was shot six times while responding to a car in a ditch on Indian Line near Hagersville, Ont. on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 2022.

Grzegorz Pierzchala Greg OPP Haldimand Hagersville Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala in a photo shared by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Randall McKenzie has been charged with first-degree murder in his death, as has Brandi Stewart-Sperry, even though police don’t believe she was the one to pull the trigger.

Video still of two people taken from Const. Greg Pierzchala's body camera. (Court exhibit) Video still of two people taken from Const. Greg Pierzchala's body camera. (Court exhibit)

On Monday, jurors at the Cayuga courthouse were shown surveillance video of a stolen Chevy Silverado fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Testimony on Wednesday focused on that truck and how it ended up on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Court exhibit at the first-degree murder trial of two people accused of killing OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala. Court exhibit at the first-degree murder trial of two people accused of killing OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.

Court was shown video from four CCTV cameras, with four people seen on the property.

Stewart-Sperry, who was easily identifiable by her striped sleeves, has admitted to being one of them.

Stewart-Sperry and a second person can be seen behind the Silverado. Court previously heard that the vehicle’s tire became flat during the drive.

Near the end of the video, the person believed to be the driver changes out of pants and into blue shorts.

The two are then seen walking away from the Silverado and heading towards a wooded area beyond the camera’s view.

Shortly after, OPP officers and a canine unit are seen in the area.

Witness testimony

A woman who spotted the Silverado speeding towards downtown Hagersville that day also took the stand.

Tiffany Cowie said she heard the vehicle before she saw it.

“It sounded like the cars up and down the road were being smashed,” she testified. “It was this screeching, crazy, crazy sound. It almost sounded like a freight train coming through town.”

Cowie described the Silverado as careening down the street and, at one point, going over a sidewalk. It then drove away, leaving two pieces of the running board behind. She later gave those to police.

“It was very surreal,” Cowie said.

Officer testimony

The final three witnesses on Wednesday were from Pierzchala’s platoon.

They rushed to Indian Line after hearing the dispatcher say she’d received a call about an officer-involved shooting.

Pierzchala court exhibit A court exhibit showed multiple vehicles near a snowy road as the trail continues for two people accused of killing OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala. (Court Exhibit)

All three officers tried to help Pierzchala as he laid on the road.

Two of them confirmed Pierzchala’s gun was locked in place in his holster and all other use of force tools were untouched.

The officers described Pierzchala as being in excellent physical shape and worked out religiously.

According to his sergeant, Pierzchala had just learned he’d passed his probationary period with Haldimand County OPP the same morning that he was shot.