Police arrest 16-year-old allegedly caught with loaded gun, drugs, and cash in Hamilton

The loaded guns and drugs Hamilton police found on a 16-year-old boy on April 2, 2025 (HPS photos).

A teenage boy in Hamilton is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with a fully loaded gun in addition to drugs and cash, violating his court-ordered release conditions, police say.

In a news release, officers say the boy was arrested on Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. That’s when members of Hamilton’s High Enforcement Action Team (H.E.A.T.) found the youth at a store near Wentworth Street and Main Street, despite an order requiring him to remain at his residence on a daily basis.

During the arrest, police say they found a fully loaded handgun, fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and a large sum of cash “consistent with drug trafficking.”

The teen is facing multiple charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, in addition to other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers