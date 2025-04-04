City of Hamilton worker killed while on the job following collision in Ancaster

Hamilton police Const. Trevor McKenna says a city of Hamilton worker has died following a collision in Ancaster. (Hamilton Police)

Hamilton police say a city worker has died after a collision in Ancaster on Friday morning.

In a video update posted to social media, police said the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. along Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent and Legend Court.

“A white sedan was travelling westbound on Golf Links when they collided with a city vehicle that was conducting business in the shoulder lane,” Const. Trevor McKenna said in the update.

Police say the two workers were doing road work in the curb lane when they were stuck.

One of the city workers hit - a 55-year-old man - died at the scene, while a second, 43-year-old male worker suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

McKenna said the 76-year-old driver of the white Infiniti sedan also suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are urging drivers who were in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage for anything that may aid the investigation.

Residents or businesses in the area are asked to do the same.