4 taken to the hospital following ‘large disturbance’ in downtown Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this March 16 photo. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Four people were taken to the hospital following what police are calling a “large disturbance” in downtown Hamilton overnight.

The incident happened in the Corktown neighborhood, near Main Street East and Hughson Street South.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were called to that area at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said at the scene, officers found 10 to 20 people who had gathered following “minor damage to a vehicle.”

“During the disturbance, non-life-threatening injuries were sustained by members of each group consistent with an edged weapon,” HPS said in a news release.

Police said the vehicle in question was further damaged during the disturbance.

They added that those involved in the incident have “provided limited information to police.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HPS’s Central Detectives at 95-546-3816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.