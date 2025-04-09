18-year-old charged after allegedly sharing intimate photos of women on Snapchat

A stock photo of a cellhphone with the Snapchat app. (unsplash/@neelabh_raj)

A man from Stoney Creek is facing charges after allegedly distributing intimate images of at least two women online.

Hamilton police say they received two separate reports from female victims in December 2024, where they said intimate photos and videos were shared on Snapchat by the same unknown person.

Following an investigation, police conducted a search warrant at a home in Stoney Creek Mountain, where they say they seized several electronic devices.

They say the accused went by the usernames “abbiebaitzer” and “isaiahhoply” on Snapchat.

On Monday, police charged the unnamed 18-year-old with non-consensual distribution of an intimate image and video, and extortion.

A Hamilton police spokesperson said they are not identifying the accused “as it poses the risk of identifying our victim(s).”

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 905-540-5247 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.