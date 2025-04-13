No injuries after ‘several shots’ reportedly fired in Hamilton: police

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police officers are requesting the public’s assistance after multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning in the area of Concession Street and East 33rd.

In a news release, police say they responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. After securing the area, they say they were unable to locate any victims or suspects involved.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review please contact investigators,” officials wrote in a statement.

Alternatively, police say residents can also contact investigators anonymously to Crime Stoppers or directly to Det. Dugdale at 905-546-4883.