Hamilton police arrest 49 people, lay 119 charges following youth-related crime initiative

Hamilton police have laid more than 100 charges and arrested nearly 20 minors following a youth-related crime initiative earlier this year.

During ‘Project Street Light,’ officers conducted compliance checks and increased plainclothes presence in areas frequented by youth, with a specific focus on “robberies, assaults, vehicle thefts, and disorderly behaviour.”

The initiative was focused on the Hamilton Mountain throughout February and March.

Hamilton police say as a result they arrested 49 people, including 19 minors, and laid 119 charges.

During the arrests, police say they seized a loaded firearm, several imitation guns, bear spray, and brass knuckles as well as more than $24,000 worth of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamines, and prescription opioids.