Jurors at OPP murder trial could start deliberations next week

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala is shown in this undated handout photo. Ontario Provincial Police say two suspects have been arrested after Constable Pierzchala was shot and killed while on duty near Hagersville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, OPP

The trial of two people charged with the first-degree murder of an Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to go to the jury next week.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry are both accused in the fatal shooting of Const. Greg Pierzchala. The 28-year-old officer was shot six times while responding to what seemed to be a routine call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022.

The Crown called its final witnesses on Tuesday.

Lawyers for both McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry, meanwhile, have said they will not be calling any evidence, meaning the defendants will not testify at trial.

Jurors were dismissed Wednesday and told to return to the Cayuga, Ont. courtroom on Tuesday for closing submissions.

The judge will then issue his charges to the jury, which he warned could be lengthy.

Jurors have been told deliberations could start as soon as next Thursday.