‘Innocent bystander’ dies after shooting in Hamilton, police say

A woman has died following a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday, police say.

A woman who police describe as an ‘innocent bystander’ has died following a shooting in Hamilton late Thursday evening, police say.

In a post shared on X, Hamilton police say the shooting happened earlier on Thursday night in the area of Upper James Street and Mohawk Road.

Police say the woman, who was an “innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet” was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials confirm she was 21.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police say they closed off Upper James Street between Mohawk Road and McElroy Road East to investigate the shooting, but did not provide any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fatal Hamilton shooting Police on the scene investigating a fatal shooting on Upper James Street in Hamilton on Thursday evening. (CTV News Toronto/David Ritchie)

Officials note there will be a media update at 3 p.m. on the Southbend at Upper James.

This is a developing story. More details to come...