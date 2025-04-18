Woman dies after shooting in Hamilton, police say

A woman has died following a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday evening, police say. (CTV News Toronto./David Ritchie)

A woman has died following a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday, police say.

In a post shared on X, Hamilton police say the shooting happened earlier on Thursday night in the area of Upper James Street and Mohawk Road.

Police say a woman was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police say they closed off Upper James Street between Mohawk Road and McElroy Road East to investigate the shooting, but did not provide any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fatal Hamilton shooting Police on the scene investigating a fatal shooting on Upper James Street in Hamilton on Thursday evening. (CTV News Toronto/David Ritchie)

This is a developing story. More details to come...