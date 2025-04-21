Family mourns tragic death of international student hit by stray bullet in Hamilton

Hamilton police identified 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa as the victim who died in a shooting on April 17. (Hamilton Police Service)

The cousin of an international college student killed by a stray bullet in Hamilton last week says the family is devastated by the tragic loss.

Balraj Singh says Harsimrat Randhawa’s parents cannot eat or sleep after receiving the news of their only daughter’s death.

Hamilton police say Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student from India, was an innocent bystander killed when the occupants of one vehicle shot at another while she was waiting at a bus stop Thursday evening.

Singh says Randhawa came to Canada two years ago in search of a better life, and she wanted to open her own physiotherapy clinic after graduating from college.

He says his cousin was a very kind person who was “brilliant” in her studies.

Chintan Darji, a Mohawk College graduate who organized a vigil at the location where Randhawa was shot, said he was “heartbroken” by her death.

A resident who lives next to the crime scene but did not want to be identified told CTV News Toronto he witnessed the shooting, and felt compelled to help set up flowers and memorial items at the bus stop where Randhawa was killed.

“I felt like I needed to (do this). I saw everything and felt really bad. It’s senseless.”

Hamilton shooting vigil A vigil organized by community members following the shooting death of a 21-year-old Mohawk College student from India. (Gurdwara Shaheedgarh Sahib Hamilton)

Police say the investigation continues and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker