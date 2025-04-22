Hamilton police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 17-year-old

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted at a park in Stoney Creek earlier this month.

Hamilton police say the incident happened on April 3 at around 2 p.m. at Battlefield Park, where an unknown man allegedly approached the teenager and sexually assaulted them.

Police describe the suspect as a bald, “overweight” man in his mid-50s, who is five-foot-10 with hairless arms and large lips. They say he was last seen wearing a grey shit with a red and white logo over the left chest that reads “Stoney Creek Hamilton,” a brown baseball cap with white mesh backing, grey and neon tennis shoes and rectangular sunglasses.

Officials say he was seen driving a grey, two-door Dodge RAM pick-up truck.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance dash cam video for relevant footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators are Crime Stoppers anonymously.