Hamilton police recover vehicles involved in shootout that killed innocent college student

Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid speaks to reports with an update on brazen shootout that killed an innocent bystander. April 23, 2025 (CTV photo).

Police in Hamilton say they’ve recovered both vehicles that were allegedly involved in a brazen shootout that killed an innocent international student last Thursday.

The gunfire broke out that evening in the area of Upper James Street and South Bend Road East, which is north of Mohawk Road East.

The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Harsimrat Randahawa, of India, was about the cross the street near a bus stop in that area and was struck by a stray bullet. She died a short time later in hospital.

Police previously said that the occupants of two vehicles got into “confrontation” where “multiple” shots were exchanged. One of those bullets broke through the back window of a home, while another struck Randahawa, whom police described as an “innocent bystander.”

Both drivers sped away from the scene, investigators said.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid, of Hamilton Police Service, said they have now recovered a white Hyundai Elantra and a black Mercedes Benz they believe were used in last week’s incident.

Police say the Elantra was recovered on April 20 in a residential area in the northwest end of Toronto and have since towed it back to Hamilton for forensic analysis.

The following day, police say they recovered the Mercedes after executing a search warrant. That vehicle has also been brought back to Hamilton for closer inspection.

“Investigators have narrowed down a pool of people who are associated to these two vehicles,” Reid said, adding that police have made “significant process” in their investigation

“We will leave no stone unturned.”

Since the fatal shooting, Reid said investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses and collected CCTV footage in the area.

He is encouraging those involved to “contact their lawyer and turn themselves in to police.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4123 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.