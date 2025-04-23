Man stabbed in Hamilton’s JC Beemer Park, police say

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Police in Hamilton are investigating following reports of a stabbing that occurred in JC Beemer Park late Tuesday night.

In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators say they were called to the park around 11 p.m. when a victim alleged that an unknown man had confronted him.

Following the confrontation, police say “a disturbance broke out and the victim was stabbed during the incident."

Officials confirm that the victim managed to return home, where police and EMS responded. He was then later taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect, who police describe as a man in his late 30s to early 40s, was wearing camouflage-style pants with large pockets and a jacket with a large shiny diamond emblem on the front.

Police add that he appeared to be accompanied by a mid-sized, light-coloured service dog wearing a dark vest.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and immediately contact the Division 1 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.