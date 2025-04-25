21-year-old man arrested in Hamilton for alleged drug trafficking outside a church

The drugs and cash police say they observed being trafficked outside a church on ThursdaybApril 24, 2025 (HPS photos).

Hamilton police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl outside a church on Thursday.

Police say they “observed a male suspect engaging in several hand-to-hand transactions” outside Philpott Memorial Church, located at 84 York Boulevard.

Following the alleged transactions, police say they then followed the suspect to the area of Robert Street and John Street North.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect, who was not named in Friday’s news release, was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect is facing several charges including drug trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.