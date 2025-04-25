3 people charged after police seize guns and drugs in Hamilton

Guns, drugs, cash and brass knuckles seized by Hamilton police following a search warrant on Thursday April 24, 2025 (HPS photos).

Hamilton police say they have charged three people after seizing multiple illicit substances, weapons, and a quantity of cash while executing a search warrant at a residence on Thursday.

Police say the search warrant was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into “drug activity within the city.”

During the search, which investigators say happened at a residential home near Upper Gage Avenue and Queensdale Avenue East, police say they recovered fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin, a semi-automatic rifle, an imitation firearm, brass knuckles, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash.

It’s unclear how much of each substance was found but police have laid charges against 36-year-old Jessie Robilliard, of Hamilton, for possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, and psilocybin, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Lisa Kitchener, 37, of Hamilton, has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Connor Muir, 31, also of Hamilton, is charged with possession of MDMA and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and contact investigators. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.