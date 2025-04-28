Man charged after series of arsons at Hamilton home: police

Hamilton police say a suspect has been charged after fires were set at the same Hamilton home on three separate occasions. (Hamilton Police Service handout)

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police say fires were set at a home in Hamilton’s east end on three separate occasions.

According to police, the first incident occurred at the residence, located on Elm Street near Gage Avenue South, at around 3 a.m. on March 10.

Police said a wooden fence attached to the home was found in flames and investigators later determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The following day, at around 3 a.m., police said another arson was reported at the residence after a car was found on fire in the driveway.

In the early morning hours of March 13, police said, a third fire was deliberately set at the residence, causing “extensive damage” to the home. Six people were inside the residence at the time but were able to escape safely.

Hamilton police said the fire caused an estimated $800,000 in damages.

Police said further investigation led officers to identify and arrest a suspect, identified as Julian Jesso, a 28-year-old resident of Hamilton.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of incendiary material, two counts of arson, damage to property, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and criminal harassment.