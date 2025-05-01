Andrea Horwath at home recovering after undergoing surgery for fall

Andrea Horwath speaks during a provincial election campaign rally in Brampton, Ont., on May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath is now recovering at home from surgery after she broke her wrist from falling on the stairs outside city hall when “extremely windy conditions” blew through the city on Tuesday.

The mayor’s office said she received treatment for multiple injuries. They previously said she was being assessed for an elbow fracture and leg injury.

Horwath will be staying home for the next two weeks and will therefore not be attending any in-person events in that time, her office said in an update on Thursday. But, Horwath will participate in engagements and meetings virtually, wherever possible, they added.

“Mayor Horwath and her office are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from across the community,” the mayor’s office said in a statement, adding they will provide the public with updates as needed.

On Tuesday, winds of up to 100 km/h tore through the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, prompting Environment Canada to issue several weather alerts and warnings.

Though several warnings have since lifted, the federal weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Niagara Region, with strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected as well as hail up to three centimetres in diameter.

Currently, there are no warnings or alerts issued for the GTHA.