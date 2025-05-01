Driver charged in collision that killed City of Hamilton employee

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

A 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Ancaster last month that left one City of Hamilton worker dead and another injured.

On Thursday, Hamilton police provided the update on their investigation into the April 4 collision on Golf Links Road between Martindale Crescent and Legend Court.

Police said two city workers were in the curb lane filling a pothole when a man driving a white Infiniti sedan struck them.

One worker, identified as 55-year-old Nabil El Ahmed, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other worker, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene. Police previously said the driver did not suffer any medical issues and was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Investigators have named the driver as Richard Wasilewski. He has been charged with careless operation and careless operation causing death.