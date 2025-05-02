2 suspects at-large following stabbing at mosque in downtown Hamilton: police

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this March 16 photo. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Police in Hamilton say they’re seaching for two suspects following a stabbing at a downtown mosque on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque at 221 York Blvd., near Queen Street North.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said at around 2:15 p.m. they received reports that “several” people had been stabbed following a fight.

In a news release, they said that the altercation is believed to have started outside the place of worship and continued inside the building.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another was treated at the scene, HPS said, adding that a third victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects and the victims were “known to each other.”

2 suspects fled the scene, say police

Two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“There are conflicting reports whether it was one or two separate vehicles,” investigators said.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this point.

They are also saying that at this point in the investigation, they do not believe that this incident is hate-motivated.

“The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward,” HPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kersgens at 905-546-3816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The Muslim Advisory Council of Canada says it is aware of this incident, is in communication with Hamilton Police and the masjid.