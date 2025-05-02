Delivery driver from Brampton charged after allegedly sexually assaulting customer at their home in Hamilton

Karanvir Singh, 29, of Brampton, has been chraged in connection with a sexual ssault investigation in Hamilton. (HPS photo)

A delivery driver from Brampton is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a customer in their home in Hamilton.

The incident happened on April 3 at an apartment complex in the city’s east end, near Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) allege that a man working as a delivery driver “entered the victim’s apartment under the guise of using the restroom.”

They said that he then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the unit.

Police say they believe there may be other victims.

As a result of an investigation by HPS’s Sex Crimes Unit, Karanvir Singh, 29, of Brampton, was identified and arrested on April 30 in Brampton and returned to Hamilton. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Michal Buszkowski of HPS’s Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4527 or the unit’s non-emergency administrative line at 905-540-5553, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

