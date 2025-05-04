Hamilton police investigating overnight downtown shooting

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown core on Saturday.

Police say they responded to calls for shots being fired in the area of Inchbury and Tecumseh streets near Dundurn Park, at around 2:00 a.m.

No victims or suspects were located, but police say officers confirmed that multiple shots were fired.

Police are now appealing to residents in the area to check security cameras or any drivers to check dashcam footage between the hours of 1:00 to 3:00 a.m. for “any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-4883.