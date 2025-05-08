Ontario man charged for allegedly smuggling guns from U.S. into Canada

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 24-year-old Hamilton man is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly smuggling guns from the U.S. into Canada.

Members of the Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), which includes the Ontario Provincial Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, launched an “intelligence-led” investigation in March into allegations of importation of firearms and prohibited devices across the border.

On April 16, officers arrested a man in Burlington in connection with the investigation. He has been identified as Daniel Menezes. Police did not say how many firearms Menezes allegedly tried to smuggle across the border.

Police have laid 19 charges against Menezes, including two counts of importing a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, two counts of unauthorized importation of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized.

Police said Menezes was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at a Milton court on May 14.

According to the OPP, members of BEST are responsible for identifying, investigating, dismantling, and prosecuting individuals involved in organized criminal activities with a nexus to the international border.