Police investigate Hamilton shooting that left 1 injured

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton that left one man injured early Friday morning.

It happened near Main Street East and East Avenue South at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired during the incident and one male suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation into the number of suspects remains ongoing,” police said in a news release.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the shooting to check their dash camera footage. Local residents and businesses are also being advised to review their security camera footage.