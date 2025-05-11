2 men seriously injured in shooting in Hamilton, suspect(s) outstanding

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this March 16 photo. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting on Hamilton Mountain.

The incident happened near Upper James Street and Jameston Avenue, west of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were called to that area at 1:50 a.m.

They say upon arrival, officers found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in news release.

The force’s Shooting Response Team is now handling the investigation.

Investigators say black SUV was seen fleeing the scene. It is unclear at this point how many people were inside that vehicle.

Police asking those in residences and businesses on Upper James Street between Hester Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway to check their surveillance cameras between 1:45 and 2 a.m. for any suspicious activity and/or to identify if a black SUV was observed in the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HPS’s Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883 or email shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.