Multiple people struck by pellet gun in 2 separate incidents in Hamilton, police say

Police are investigating two separate incidents where multiple random bystanders were shot with pellet guns in the City of Hamilton on Saturday.

Police say the first incident occurred near Albright Road and Nicklaus Drive at around 1:20 a.m., when one person was struck with pellets multiple times while walking on the sidewalk.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The second incident occurred near Catalina Drive and Clapham Road at around 5:50 p.m., where police say several people on the sidewalk were shot with a pellet gun.

In this incident, police say a 12-year-old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say in both incidents the suspects were seen driving a newer model of a dark-coloured Ford Mustang with distinctive white racing stripes extending from the hood the trunk. There is no suspect information at this time.

These acts are believed to be random in nature and police are asking the local residents to look for any surveillance or dashcam footage that could help in identifying the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.