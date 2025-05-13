18-year-old charged after allegedly threatening Hamilton high school students

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Police have arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly threatened to hurt or kill students at a high school in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the threat was directed at the students of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary school. They add that threats were also allegedly directed to a business near Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road, adding the threat “referenced some hate-bias overtones.”

Police arrested the unnamed 18-year-old without incident, adding they are confident there is no threat to public safety.

He is facing one charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. The charge has not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.