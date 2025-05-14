Hamilton school teacher facing sexual assault, sexual interference charges

An elementary school teacher in Hamilton has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving several students.

Hamilton police said they began their investigation last month when the victims came forward to report the alleged incident at Rockton Elementary School.

As a result of their investigation, 44-year-old Ryan Barrett, a teacher at the school, has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Mike Dunham at 905-546-4847.