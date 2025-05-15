Drugs, guns seized as part of Hamilton police trafficking investigation

Hamilton police have arrested two people following an investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say on May 14, officers searched a home on Tragina Avenue North near Barton Street East and uncovered large quantities of illegal drugs and cash.

A further search of two vehicles on the property found more drug evidence, according to police.

Police say the drugs seized included $76,000 worth of cocaine, $27,000 worth of meth, 939 pills of Dilaudid – a type of opioid, 441 Oxycodone pills, and seven grams of fentanyl.

Additionally, a U-Haul storage locker was searched and officers found $10,000 in cash and a Black Creek 5.56 rifle and a Vector .22 calibre rifle, plus ammunition and empty magazines.

Hamilton police say Edwin Croft, 34, and Destiny Vanderlip, 22, both of Hamilton, were arrested and face multiple joint charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Croft faces additional charges for firearm offences and probation breaches.

None of the charges have been tested in court.