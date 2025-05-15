Measles case confirmed in Hamilton after infected person visits restaurant, concert hall

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

A confirmed case of measles has been discovered in Hamilton after someone visited the city earlier this month, according to the local public health unit.

On Thursday, Hamilton Public Heath Services says anyone who may have been at the CIMA Enoteca Restaurant on Locke Street on May 2 at any time from 7 to 11:30 p.m., or the First Ontario Centre Concert Hall on Summers Lane on May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, might have been exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious infection of the lungs (respiratory illness) that spreads easily to those who are not fully vaccinated against measles or who have not previously had measles,” the health unit said.

Pregnant people, people with weakened immune systems and infants under the age of one are at a higher risk should they contract the virus.

Common symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, drowsiness, irritability, and a blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after symptoms first arise. The health unit advises anyone who believes they may be exposed to the virus to watch for any of these symptoms for 21 days after exposure, even if they have received all of their measles vaccinations.

“Measles is a serious, vaccine preventable infection that can cause severe life-long complications,” Dr. Bart Harvey, associate medical officer of health, said in a release. “Vaccination against measles is highly effective and we can combat the spread of measles through vaccination, education, and vigilant public health measures.”

Public Health Ontario say measles has infected 182 more people in the province over the last week, bringing the total case count up to 1,622 since October.

Of everyone who has been infected by the virus, health officials say 119 people have been hospitalized, including nine people who were sent to intensive care.

Measles continues to primarily infect unvaccinated children, infants, and teenagers.

