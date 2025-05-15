Woman arrested following series of hate-motivated assaults

Hamilton police have arrested a 45-year-old woman after a series of hate-motivated assaults that took place over the course of two days earlier this week.

Police say that between May 12 and May 13, officers responded to separate incidents all involving the same female suspect.

During the alleged assaults, police say the woman could be heard uttering anti-Black hate speech.

They say the victims ranged from 14 to 24 years old, and one was treated for minor injuries.

Police say they arrested Melissa Deman, 45, of Hamilton and charged her with four counts of assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

The Hamilton Police Service Hate Crime Unit is assisting in this investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information to call 905-546-2921 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.