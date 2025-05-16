Man, 71, charged after 2 young persons sexually assaulted at Hamilton place of worship

A 71-year-old man has been charged after two “young persons” were allegedly sexually assaulted at a place of worship in Hamilton. (Hamilton Police Service)

A 71-year-old man has been charged after two “young persons” were allegedly sexually assaulted at a place of worship in Hamilton.

Hamilton police did not disclose the exact location but said it took place on Hamilton Mountain, saying the accused was one of the attendees at the place of worship.

Police did not say how old the victims were exactly.

On Sunday, police charged Ashok Dua with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and failure to comply with release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police opposed Dua’s release, so he remains in custody.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.