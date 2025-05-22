Gilgeous-Alexander ‘truly deserves’ MVP award, his barber and friend says

Moe Harb, friend and barber of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, speaks about his MVP win and what it means for the city of Hamilton.

Moe Harb says he is not surprised that his friend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the most valuable player (MVP) in the NBA this season.

“He truly deserves it. He’s been playing phenomenal, and just him as a person, just off the court, he’s an amazing guy,” Harb, who is also Gilgeous-Alexander’s barber, told CP24 Wednesday evening following the MVP announcement.

The Hamilton barber described the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) guard as a “humble person” who “blends in with everyone.”

“He doesn’t show himself as a superstar. He’s nice to everyone. He’s kind, polite,” Harb said, adding that Gilgeous-Alexander’s recognition puts the City of Hamilton in a positive light.

“We got a really, really. really big name, and that’s him—SGA,” Harb said, referring to Gilgeous-Alexander’s initials. “He’s my GOAT (greatest of all time), my friend.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is the second Canadian player to hoist the Michael Jordan MVP trophy. Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006.

“He set the foundation,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Nash.

“He was the first Canadian basketball player I knew of, and without seeing guys go to the NBA from Canada, it wouldn’t have been as much of a dream as it was for us as kids growing up. So, to be in a conversation with a guy like that and what he has meant to not only basketball, but to the country of Canada, it’s special.”

According to the NBA, the Hamilton-born player this season averaged at least 32 points and six assists, shooting 50+ per cent from the field, a feat that was only achieved by basketball legend Michael Jordan twice.

What it’s like to be an MVP’s barber

Harb just got back this morning from a last-minute trip to Oklahoma City.

“He messaged me on Sunday because they didn’t know if he was going to get eliminated or not. So, when they won, he messaged me right away, ‘You’ll come down (to) OKC; I need you here’,” Harb shared.

On Sunday, OKC beat the Denver Nuggets and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Harb says he usually flies to the U.S. once a month to cut Gilgeous-Alexander’s hair.

With Gilgeous-Alexander currently sporting all braids, Harb said he just gives him a low taper with a sharp mustache and a sharp chin line.

With files from The Associated Press