Ducklings rescued from catch basin on QEW in Stoney Creek, Ontario Provincial Police say

Ontario Provincial Police said officers rescued ducklings trapped in a catch basin on the QEW in Stoney Creek on Monday morning.

The tiny creatures were found along the highway near Fifty Road, police said in a post on social media.

#BurlingtonOPP saved some ducklings this morning from a catch basin on the #QEW near Fifty Rd with the assistance of MTO. Another reason to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights on the highway. ^rt pic.twitter.com/LITbrGKFMt — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 26, 2025

The OPP said the rescue was carried out with the help of Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

“Another reason to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights on the highway,” the OPP Highway Safety Division wrote.