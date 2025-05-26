ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Ducklings rescued from catch basin on QEW in Stoney Creek, Ontario Provincial Police say

By Codi Wilson

Ducklings were rescued by Ontario Provincial Police near Stoney Creek. (@OPP_HSD/ X)

Ontario Provincial Police said officers rescued ducklings trapped in a catch basin on the QEW in Stoney Creek on Monday morning.

The tiny creatures were found along the highway near Fifty Road, police said in a post on social media.

The OPP said the rescue was carried out with the help of Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

“Another reason to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights on the highway,” the OPP Highway Safety Division wrote.