Suspect in 2024 shooting outside Hamilton bar arrested

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a bar in Hamilton last year that left one person injured.

Hamilton police said they attended a home in the Mountain on Friday to execute a search warrant as part of a separate drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, officers said they arrested the suspect in the Sept. 21, 2024, shooting outside Cooler’s Sports Bar at Upper Gage and Fennell avenues.

He has been identified as Connor Duncan. He has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, discharge firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted loaded firearm and assault with a weapon.

Duncan is also facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted loaded firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 in connection with the drug investigation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said their Friday search resulted in the seizure of a 9mm Glock handgun, 272 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of fentanyl, Oxycodone pills, and a large sum of Canadian currency.

Another person, identified as 34-year-old Kandice Khun, was arrested at the scene and is also facing the same drug-related charges.

“While charges have been laid, the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a news release on Monday, noting that they take gun violence seriously and are committed to pursuing those responsible.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).