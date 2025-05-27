Suspect wanted following armed robbery at Waterdown area bank: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in the Waterdown area last week.

In a release on Tuesday, police say officers were called to an RBC bank at around 6 p.m. on May 22.

They say a single suspect walked into the bank and told staff to turn over cash.

“The suspect carried a handgun during the robbery and fled prior to police arrival,” police said in the release.

Police did not say if anything was stolen.

They describe the suspect as a man, wearing a black face covering, grey Puma hoodie, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with white soles at the time of the attempted robbery.

He was driving a grey Mazda compact SUV, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.