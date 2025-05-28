Baby, other family members bear-sprayed by teen who broke into their Hamilton home, police say

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen in this photo on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Police say a nine-month-old baby was among the injured after a teenage boy broke into a home on the Hamilton mountain and began discharging bear spray inside the residence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a home near Upper Paradise Road and Stone Church Road.

In a news release, investigators said they were first called to the home after receiving multiple calls about a “large disturbance.”

Police allege that a 15-year-old boy from Hamilton showed up to the residence in a stolen vehicle and forced his way into the home. Police said he discharged bear spray and then produced a knife before assaulting four family members. Those injured sustained minor injuries, police confirmed.

Investigators say a second suspect was involved in the incident but did not say what role he played in the break-in and assault.

The family was eventually able to force the two suspects out of the home and detained one until officers arrived on scene, police added.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing with intent to cause bodily harm, breaking and entering, and a handful of other offences.

The second suspect has not yet been identified and remains outstanding, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.