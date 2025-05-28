Hamilton city bus struck by gunfire in early morning shooting

A Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus is seen in this undated photo. (HSR / Facebook)

A city bus in Hamilton was hit by gunfire in Stoney Creek Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on May 28 near Mud Street West and Upper Centennial Parkway on the Stoney Creek Mountain.

A bus was hit by gunfire as a result, but police do not believe the bus was intentionally targeted and was just passing through the area.

They say no passengers were on board and the driver was not injured.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to review home security or dash cam footage and anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883.