Hamilton police arrest 11- and 14-year-old in connection with stolen vehicle probe

An 11-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges after a stolen vehicle allegedly fled from officers on Tuesday on the Stoney Creek Mountain.

Hamilton police said they were called to the area of Rymal and Fletcher roads at around 2:45 a.m. on May 27 after receiving a report of people trying to steal vehicles from driveways.

Upon arrival, they say officers spotted a white van “with approximately 3-5 teens within it,” but said the vehicle’s driver sped off when a traffic stop was attempted.

Investigators say the van was found unoccupied a short time later on the side of Fletcher Road.

Officers searched the area and located an 11- and 14-year-old and arrested both of them.

The 14-year-old is now charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The 11-year-old cannot be charged under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), which states that “no person shall be convicted of an offence in respect of an act or omission on his part while that person was under the age of twelve years.”

The accused also cannot be identified, according to the act.

Hamilton police say they’re still searching for more suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.