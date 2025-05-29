Homicide unit to provide update on missing 40-year-old Hamilton woman

The Hamilton Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update this morning on the disappearance of 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who was last seen in December.

Singh was reported missing by her family on Dec. 10, 2024 after they had not heard from her for several days and had concerns for her wellbeing.

Investigators previously said that officers were initially searching for both Singh and her boyfriend. But the man was located on Dec. 11 after police say he’d been visiting a family member outside of Hamilton.

The man, police previously noted, is “not co-operating” with the investigation and has provided no information that could assist in locating Singh.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference earlier this year, Det. Daryl Reid said investigators are “looking into” the man’s possible involvement into Singh’s disappearance but would not say if the boyfriend is considered a suspect.

Police also previously confirmed that they had searched the Glanbrook Landfill site on Haldibrook Road as part of the investigation. It is unclear if investigators located anything of evidentiary value at that site.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVNews.ca.