Human remains found at Hamilton landfill during search for missing woman

Hamilton police say human remains have been located at the landfill site where investigators have spent months searching for the body of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family back in December.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday morning, police said the partial human remains were located after police spent nearly three months combing through thousands of cubic metres of waste at the Glanbrook Landfill, located on Haldibrook Road in Hamilton.

Investigators said it could take several weeks to determine if the human remains belong to Singh, who was last heard from at around 7:10 p.m. on December 4.

“We are now working closely with the Office of the Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Centre for Forensic Sciences to examine those remains,” Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said Thursday.

“At this time, we are waiting for DNA results to confirm the identity of the remains we have located.”

Singh was reported missing by her family on December 10 after several days had passed without contact.

“On Dec. 12, this case was assigned to the homicide unit based on emerging evidence and concern for her wellbeing,” Reid added.

According to Reid, Singh’s apartment building has an “extensive” video surveillance system and police reviewed “hundreds of hours” of footage in connection with the case.

“We have video of Ms. Singh returning to her unit and never going back out of the building,” Reid said.

“As the investigation progressed, we began to consider the possibility that Shalini may have been disposed and removed from the building by way of the garbage disposal system.”

5,000 cubic metres of waste

Reid said investigators began working with staff at the landfill site to try to determine where would be the best place to search for evidence in the investigation.

“Investigators identified an area where waste had been deposited during the time period of interest,” he added, noting that police then began the process of “identifying and systematically examining" approximately 5,000 cubic metres of waste.

The search at the landfill began on Feb. 24 and on May 21, nearly three full months later, investigators found the partial human remains, he said.

Reid would not confirm if Singh’s boyfriend is a suspect in her disappearance but noted that he has not cooperated with the probe.

In the early days of the investigation, police were initially searching for both Singh and her boyfriend, but the man was located on Dec. 11 after police said he’d been visiting a family member outside of Hamilton.

Reid said searches were conducted at the residence shared by Singh and her boyfriend and on two vehicles belonging to the couple.

“We seized several items that we believe are relevant to the investigation,” he said.

The investigator noted that they do not intend to identify a suspect in the case until charges have been laid.

“When we get the confirmation back from (the Centre for Forensic Sciences), that will progress our investigation to the next level,” Reid said.

Police remain at the site to continue to search for more human remains and evidence connected to the case, he said.

Speaking at Thursday’s news conference, Supt. Marty Schulenberg said the case has had a “deep impact” on the broader community in Hamilton.

“Since the initial report of Shalini’s disappearance, our members have shown tireless dedication. This has been a complex, resource-intensive investigation… The search at the Glanbrook Landfill site reflects the scale and complexity of the work,” Schulenberg said.

“Our hearts remain with her loved ones as we continue our work to find answers.”