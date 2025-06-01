Fire crews investigating ‘possible explosion’ at Hamilton home as damages exceed over $500k

Police investigating possible explosion at Hamilton home on Sunday June 1, 2025 (CTV News Toronto photo).

A suspected explosion and fire that gutted a Hamilton home Sunday morning has prompted an investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office as officials say damages are already expected to be over $500,000.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Hamilton Fire Chief David R. Cunliffe says crews were called to Tuxedo Avenue North, between Main Street East and Dunsmure Road, just before 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, Cunliffe says they found a residential home fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.

fire The aftermath of a possible explosion at a Hamilton home on Sunday June 1, 2025 (CTV photo).

“Given the volume of fire and the exposure to homes on either side, the alarm was quickly upgraded to a multiple alarm, bringing resources from across the city to the scene,” he said.

Cunliffe adds occupants in the adjacent houses were safely evacuated but they were unable to enter the burning home due to the structural damage.

Residents of the involved home were not inside at the time, neighbours and police confirmed.

Cunliffe says the home is considered a “complete loss” as firefighters remain on scene to perform a “fire watch.”

The Red Cross has also been contacted to assist the impacted residents. No injuries have been reported.