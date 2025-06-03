Police search for suspect accused of stealing SUV to flee Hamilton collision

A Hamilton Police vehicle outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle to flee the scene of a collision on Monday afternoon.

Police said a red Toyota Camry and a black Toyota Highlander collided in the area of Main Street and Tuxedo Avenue at 5 p.m.

When officers arrived and approached the vehicles to render help, the driver of the Corolla ran to the nearby intersection of Main Street and Kenilworth Avenue where he allegedly opened the door of an idling grey Highlander and removed the driver.

He then conducted a U-turn and drove north on Kenilworth Avenue, police said. On Tuesday, officers found the Highlander unoccupied near Belmont and Roxborough avenues.

Investigators have not identified the suspect and are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-2930 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.