Fatal house trailer fire on Six Nations

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal fire on Six Nations of the Grand River.

First responders were called to a house trailer, on River Range Road, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

trailer fire river range road six nations Trailer fire on River Range Road in Six Nations of the Grand River on June 4, 2025. (Source: David Ritchie)

The trailer was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

According to Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services, an occupant was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and was unable to get out. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and found the person within the structure.

The scene was immediately turned over to Six Nations Police.

A 68-year-old woman, who lived in the trailer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A home next the trailer was also damaged in the blaze.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to begin an investigation into the cause, origin, and circumstance of the fire that occurred on Six Nations of the Grand River,” the OFM confirmed in an email to CTV News.